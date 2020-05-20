Illinois reports lowest hospitalization numbers as cases surpass 100,000

1  of  5
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 2,388  new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 100,418.

Illinois is third among the states with most number of COVID-19 cases in the country, followed by New York (with more than 350,000 cases as of May 19th) and New Jersey (with more than 149,000 cases as May 19th).

While the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Illinois, according to IDPH, the state reported lowest hospitalization numbers on Wednesday.

“This is the lowest number since we were capturing these numbers that we have had for COVID-19 patients in the hospital,” Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director, IDPH, said on Wednesday.

Illinois also reported 147 additional deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 4,525.

