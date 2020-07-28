Illinois reports lowest number of new cases in a week

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,076 new cases and 30 additional deaths on Tuesday. The number of new cases is the lowest number since last Tuesday’s 955.

There are now 173,731 total cases and 7,446 deaths due to COVID-19 in Illinois.

Laboratories reported 28,331 tests were processed in the last 24 hours for an overall total of 2,570,465. The 24 hour positivity rate was 3.8%, while the preliminary seven-day positivity rate for July 21 through July 27 is 3.8%. The overall positivity rate is 6.8%.

As of last night, there were 1,383 patients in the hospital, with 329 patients in the ICU and 128 on ventilators.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.