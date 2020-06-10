Illinois reports lowest number of new cases since the end of March

A day after no new cases, Rock Island County reports seven new positives

Notice: This story has been edited to add the statistics from Whiteside County.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 625 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. That is the lowest number of reported new cases in Illinois since March 30 when there were 461. The state now has a total of 129,837 positive cases.

There were 78 additional deaths announced, bringing that total to 6,095.

In the past 24-hours, 20,820 tests were processed. That makes the daily positivity rate 3%. Overall, there have been 1,100,002 tests completed. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 3 through June 9 is 4%. That number has dropped since mid May when it was at 17%.

Rock Island County announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after having no new cases to report.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A girl younger than 10 who is isolating at home

“Tuesday we announced that we had no new cases but cautioned that we believed it to be part of statewide downward trend,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer at the Rock Island County Health Department. “We’re all eager for a break from the virus, but as we have seen across the world, COVID-19 is spreading in hot, humid conditions. COVID-19 isn’t taking the summer off.”

The are now 753 total cases in Rock Island County with one patient hospitalized. The deaths are still stand at 28, although the county is trying to confirm the state report on Tuesday of the death of someone from the county.

Henry County now has 76 positive cases. The county gave a break down of 75 of those cases:

Symptomatic at home: 9

Symptomatic at hospital: 2

Asymptomatic: 14

Symptoms resolved: 48

Unknown symptom status: 2

Deaths: 0

Whiteside County announced that there were no new cases on Wednesday, but they did report that an individual in their 60s was the 13th death in the county.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.