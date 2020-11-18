Illinois reports lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 13 days

Totals cases more than 600,000; Deaths over 11,000

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,922 new cases of COVID-19 and 140 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The number of new cases is below 10,000 for the first time in 12 days and the lowest since November 5. Reported deaths, though, were the highest total in the past week.

Illinois now has a total of 606,771 positive cases and 11,014 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 103,569 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 8.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 9,359,227 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.5%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 11 through November 17 is 11.9%.

As of last night, 5,953 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,146 in the ICU and 547 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.