Illinois reports more than 2,000 new cases, Rock Island Co. total comes close to 500

Illinois reported 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state total to 63,840.

Statewide, 2,662 people have died due to COVID-19 including 46 deaths that were reported on Monday.

Locally, Rock Island County reported 22 new cases, making the county total to 491. The county also reported two deaths, bringing the county death toll to 14.

According to the county, following are the new cases:

A woman in her 60s who is being treated in a local hospital

A man in his 90s who is being treated in a local hospital

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

More information on COVID-19 in Illinois can be found here.