Illinois reports new record-high cases of COVID-19, expands statewide contract tracing

The Illinois Department of Health reported a new record-high of 3,137 COVID-19 cases on Friday, making the total to 56,055.

The statewide death toll reached 2,457 on Friday with 105 additional deaths.

Gov. Pritzker elaborated on statewide contract tracing efforts during Friday’s daily briefing.

“In the context of a very infectious virus, this is a primary tool for identifying potential asymptomatic spreaders so they can self isolate quickly and slow the spread of the virus,” Pritzker said.

Moving from our stay at home order toward a “new normal” will require three critical components:



➡️ Testing



➡️ Tracing



➡️ Treatment — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) May 1, 2020

Dr. Wayne Duffus, acting state epidemiologist, explained how the state health department will be leading the process with the help of local health departments.

“It (contract tracing) is the process of following up with the contacts who may have been exposed to a person with suspected or confirmed infection,” Dr. Duffus explained during the briefing.

“..It’s how we break transmission and its how we make sure we don’t have a large outbreak,” he added.

To protect privacy, the patient’s name will not be disclosed and contacts will only be informed that they have been exposed to a patient with the infection.

The state estimates approximately 30,810 individuals will be required statewide in the process of contract tracing and will be placed strategically in the areas most impacted by the virus.

In the process, the contacts will be informed and asked to stay self-isolated for 14 days. Exposed contacts will be eligible for testing.