Illinois reports over 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day

Also reported highest number of deaths since the middle of June

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,516 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the seventh day in a row of over 6,000 cases.

There were also 68 additional deaths reported, which is the highest number since June 17.

Illinois now has a total of 430,018 positive cases and 9,878 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 82,435 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 7.9%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,958,856 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.4%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from October 27 through November 2 is 8.2%.

As of last night, 3,594 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 755 in the ICU and 326 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.