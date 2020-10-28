Illinois reports second highest single-day number of COVID-19 cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,110 new positive cases and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday.

The number of new cases is the second highest single-day total, only behind Saturday’s 6,161.

Illinois now has a total of 389,095 positive cases and 9,619 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 70,752 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 8.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,459,042 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 21 through October 27 is 6.7%.

As of last night, 2,861 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 600 in the ICU and 243 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.