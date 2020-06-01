Illinois reports under 1,000 new cases for first time since early April

Rock Island County has two new cases, reaches 700 total

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 974 new cases on Monday. That is the first time new positive cases have been below 1,000 since early April. The state now has a total of 121,234 cases of COVID-19

There were also reported 23 additional deaths bringing the total to 5,412.

In the past 24 hours, 20,014 tests were processed with 918,2473 being performed overall. The seven-day statewide positivity rate from May 25 – 31 is 6%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported two new cases giving the county 700 in total. In has been two weeks since a daily report of new cases was over 10.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

There are currently four patients hospitalized.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.