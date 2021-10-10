Web Extra: Illinois Republicans poised to make crime a political issue in 2022

Thanks for checking out this “4 the Record” web extra.

Our interview with Illinois gubernatorial candidate Jesse Sullivan ran so long we didn’t have time to bring you all of our panel discussion on this week’s “4 the Record.”

Here’s Scott County Republican Party Vice Chair Rob Edel and former Rock Island Mayor Mark Schwiebert on Iowa fair maps, Illinois Republican crime legislation proposals, and Democrats’ struggle to unify behind President Biden’s agenda.

The discussion covers a new crime-prevention plan in Illinois and the Democrats’ struggles on Capitol Hill to unify around the president’s agenda.

Republican state lawmakers are on track to make crime a political issue for next year’s election.

This week they unveiled their own legislation to address violent crime – a lot of it through tougher punishment.

The proposals include more money for mental health, hiring more police and buying equipment to prevent gang violence, stolen cars and carjacking.

Schwiebert points out the costs of putting people behind bars: “The cost of incarcerating people is $40,000 a year,” he said.

Edel says the bill could be an answer: “I do think the bill would help law enforcement reduce crime in Illinois,” he said.

The bill includes a 10-year minimum sentence for gun traffickers who supply weapons to criminals, and anyone who attacks police would have to serve 85 percent of the sentence.

In the video, hear the whole discussion.

