Utility bill rate increases could be on the way in Illinois.

The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) will decide in the next few months whether to let major utility companies raise prices. An administrative judge within the ICC ruled the rate hikes are necessary for the companies, and the ICC has the final say. The citizen’s utility board says the proposed rate hike would increase the bills for Ameren customers by about $9.00.

The Illinois Commerce Commission is expected to vote on the increases before the end of the year.