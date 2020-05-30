Illinois restaurants without outdoor dining feel left behind in Phase 3

Some restaurants feel as if they’re being left behind, such as the Maid-Rites in Illinois they don’t have outdoor patios. The general manager of the Milan location says the recent relaxing of restrictions is not enough.

“There are very few restaurants that have outside seating,” Rodney Link said. “So it makes it look like they’re doing something for us but it doesn’t help very many restaurants in total. If you don’t have a drive through or outside seating you’re not getting any help.”

Businesses in Illinois were allowed to have outdoor dining with the start of Restoring Illinois Phase 3

Phase 4 is not scheduled to begin until late June.

Maid-rite is still open for curbside and carry out.