Illinois, Rock Island County continue to see lower number of new cases

Illinois reported 1,111 new positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. It is the third straight day of lower numbers, all below 2,000. Overall the state has 114,306 cases.

There were also 160 deaths reported. That is a increase after four straight days below 100 daily deaths. It also put the total deaths above at 5,083. Included in the report was a woman from Rock Island County that was originally reported on May 21 by the county.

Currently, there are 3,826 patients hospitalized, with 1,031 in the ICU and 592 on ventilators.

The state processed 17,179 tests in the past 24 hours, for a total of 803,973. The 24-hour positivity rate is 6.5%. The seven-day (May 20-26) statewide positivity rate is 8.6%, which is about half of what it was when it was first reported on May 13 at 17%.

The recovery rate in the state still sits at 92%.

In Rock Island County, two new cases were reported on Wednesday, giving the county 686 in total. It has now been over week with daily new cases below 10 in the county.

“We have been seeing lower COVID-19 case counts for more than a week,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “We are cautiously optimistic, but we urge all Quad Citians to stay vigilant and keep following social distancing, face covering and hand-washing guidance to reduce the number of new infections.”

The new cases are:

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

There are eight patients currently hospitalized, which is also down from the past couple of weeks.

In other counties, Mercer County announced a male between the ages of 20-40 is the county’s 16th positive case.

Henry County reported a new case for a total of 71 positive cases. The county gave a breakdown of the cases, but it doesn’t include the most recent case:

Symptomatic at home: 15

Symptomatic in hospital: 1

Asymptomatic: 12

Symptoms resolved: 39

Unknown symptom status: 3

Deaths: 0

Whiteside County did not have any new cases in the past day, but they did report a death. The death was not included in the deaths reported by the state. The county sits at 135 cases and 11 deaths overall. There have also been 59 recoveries reported by the county.

