Illinois, Rock Island County each see highest number of daily cases in over a month

Both Illinois and Rock Island County on Thursday reported the highest number of new cases of COVID-19 in over a month.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,772 new cases and 18 additional deaths. The new cases is the highest number since May 24 when there were 2,508 reported.

There are now 176,896 positive cases and 7,478 deaths due to COVID-19 in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, there were 41,134 tests processed for a total of 2,649,786. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for July 23 through July 29 is 3.8%.

As of last night, there were 1,452 patients in the hospital with COVID-19, with 353 in the ICU and 149 on ventilators.

In Rock Island County, there were 49 new cases reported. It’s the county’s second highest number reported in a day, only behind the 52 reported on June 27.

Several of the new cases are associated with an outbreak at a long-term care facility in Rock Island, according to Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig.

There are currently 13 patients in the hospital and deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 30.

The new cases are:

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

Two men in their 70s who are isolating at home

Seven men in their 60s who are isolating at home

Three men in their 50s who are isolating at home

Four men in their 40s who are isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

Five women in their 80s who are isolating at home

Six women in their 70s who are isolating at home

Four women in their 60s who are isolating at home

Three women in their 50s who are isolating at home

Six women in their 40s who are isolating at home

Two women in their 30s who are isolating at home

Two women in their 20s who are isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.