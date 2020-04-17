Illinois schools to remain closed for rest of the year

Illinois K-12 schools will remain closed for the remainder for the year, Gov. Pritzker announced on Friday.

To children of all ages – this is a very strange moment that you’re living in. Your parents and I didn’t experience something like this when we were kids – but I can tell you for sure that the hard things we did live through, we learned from. And you’re going to learn from this. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) April 17, 2020

With in-person learning on hold, all pre-k through 12th grade students will continue remote learning. Illinois also released a WiFi hotspots map on Friday to assist students with remote learning by providing access to free internet.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the life of every Illinois student but not equally,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala in a press release.

“The transition to remote learning has accelerated our efforts to close the digital divide among Illinois students and families.”

These WiFi hotspots are available at multiple locations including local colleges and libraries and can be found here.

According Ginger Ostro, executive director, IBHE, the project is “key to helping our state’s students to ‘attend’ class, use video and conference calling, conducting research, emailing assignments, and more.”

Gov. Pritzker said on Friday that the state is receiving $569 million in federal funding, under CARES Act, for prek-12 schools, which will be used to equip students with technology, improve internet access, support teachers in developing remote instruction skills, and assist schools in continuing to provide meals to children and communities.

The Illinois Federation of Teachers released a statement in support of the governor’s decision.

“As educators and unionists, we remain committed to working with our members, elected officials, and policy advocates to address these inequalities and level the playing field for our working and lower-income students and families,” IFT president, Dan Montgomery said in the statement.



“Local unions and members of the Illinois Federation of Teachers will support students and their families in every way possible during this time,” he added.