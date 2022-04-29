Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 24,646 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 46 deaths since April 22, 2022.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3.14 million cases, including 33,614 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

As of April 28, 732 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 75 patients were in the ICU and 32 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

IDPH officials noted that the case rate has been slowly rising in the state and five Illinois counties are now rated by the CDC as having a Medium Community Level of COVID-19. These counties are DuPage, Lake, Champaign, Logan and McLean. At the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places.

In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

Janet Hill, chief operating officer for Rock Island County Health Department, said Friday that Rock Island County remains at a low risk level, with a current 74.01 positive cases per 100,000 population, compared to 41.05 per 100,000 in Scott County, according to the CDC.

“We can’t accurately give numbers because of the rise of at-home testing,” she said Friday of new cases. “We are looking closely at hospitalizations, which has remained low, with our own check-ins with UnityPoint and Genesis.” You can track county data with CDC metrics HERE.

“We are seeing a growing positivity rate, but we’re more concerned with the stagnant vaccination rate,” Hill said. “We are seeing more counties in Illinois move to a medium COVID-19 Community Level, and we are warily watching high transmission rates in the Northeast.”

“We are in a different place in the pandemic. More people have immunity right now through vaccination and previous infection,” she said. “Plus, we now have post-infection medications to reduce the severity of disease, reduce hospitalizations or length of hospital stays, and prevent more death.”

Nationally, there were 382,873 new COVID cases in the past week, including 1,701 in Iowa. There were 4.3 new hospital admissions per 100,000 in Rock Island County, and 2.3 new admissions per 100,000 in Scott County.

60% of Americans have been infected

A new CDC report this week showed that, by February 2022, nearly 6 in 10 Americans had antibodies indicating prior infection from the virus that causes COVID-19, and a total of 990,527 have died from the virus since the pandemic began. Evidence of infection rose among all age groups during Omicron with the largest increases among children and teens.

A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Norristown, Pa., Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna on April 28, 2022, asked U.S. regulators to authorize low doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6, a long-awaited move toward potentially opening shots for millions of tots by summer. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

However, reinfections can occur, according to IDPH. “We strongly encourage people to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccination and boosters,” the state release said. “Vaccinations protect against people getting really sick and dying from COVID-19, even among those who have had COVID-19.”

IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars said the State of Illinois remains strongly positioned to respond in the event of a new COVID-19 surge. The department has been supporting pharmacies and healthcare providers in efforts to increase their inventories of the various FDA-authorized treatment.

There are over 2,200 treatment locations in Illinois – including all the major retail pharmacies – and that over 96.7% of the state’s population is within a 10-mile radius of one of these locations.

“The most important point we want to stress about COVID-19 treatments is that timing is essential, and the public should know that it is critically important to consult a healthcare provider and seek treatment immediately if you test positive,” Tokars said. “The treatments are widely available with a prescription, and they are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”

A total of 21.87 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Since April 22, 2022, 111,391 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 51% of the vaccinated population is boosted according to CDC data.

Data indicates that the risk of hospitalization and severe outcomes from COVID-19 is much higher for unvaccinated people than for those who are up to date on their vaccinations, the state said.