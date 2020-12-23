Illinois sees sharpest population drop since WW II

In 2020, Illinois lost the population equivalent of Bloomington, the 12th-biggest city in Illinois. Even subtracting the 6,951 deaths from COVID-19 as of July 1, Illinois hasn’t lost this many residents since 1945, when the population declined by 118,000 residents.



Over the decade, from July 2010 to July 2020, Illinois lost a total of 253,015 residents, more than triple the amount lost by any other state during the decade. This is equivalent to losing the cities of Naperville and Peoria combined.



Only New York lost a greater number or share of residents over the year.



Illinois is the only state with seven straight years of accelerating population decline. West Virginia has experienced eight years of consecutive decline, while Connecticut experienced seven – but neither has seen losses worsen every year.



The states that grew the most in 2020 were Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Texas. The states that shrank the most were New York, Illinois, Hawaii, West Virginia and Mississippi.



Orphe Divounguy, chief economist for the nonpartisan Illinois Policy Institute, said “Illinois’ record population loss is a symptom of declining public and private investments. Rising pension debt coupled with an increasing tax burden have raised costs for Illinoisans, causing them to flee the state for better housing and employment opportunities elsewhere.



“It’s become clear that Illinois leaders are not committed to changing course,” Divounguy said. “Every year taxes go up, and yet there are fewer and less reliable services. Now, more than ever, Illinois needs to foster an environment where its residents can thrive. That can only happen when state leaders enact constitutional pension reform that would improve the state’s fiscal situation and protect core services that Illinoisans rely on.”



