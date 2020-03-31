Illinois sends emergency alert asking for healthcare workers to join COVID-19 fight

The State of Illinois sent out a wireless emergency alert to residents’ mobile phones asking licensed healthcare workers to sign up at a website “to fight COVID-19.”

Illinois sends wireless emergency alerts to mobile phones asking for volunteers. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/aZ2mzQJadB — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) March 31, 2020

When you go to the site listed, IllinoisHelps.net, here is the message you see:

COVID-19 Call for Support

In the COVID-19 event, Illinois is looking for medically trained individuals to join the fight. Individuals that register here may be potentially contacted to work in a hospital surge or alternative housing setting. If you are not a medical professional, you can find other volunteer opportunities at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

By registering with Illinois Helps, an Emergency System for Advance Registration of Volunteer Health Professionals (ESAR-VHP), you can be part of an alert system and respond if available, when activated, to a significant disaster or public health emergency.

Once you have registered to become a volunteer, your professional credentials will be verified and this information will become part of the statewide secure database.

Illinois Helps may only be activated by the Director, Illinois Department of Public Health or the Commissioner, Chicago Department of Public Health or their designees in the event of an emergency.