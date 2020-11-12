Illinois sets daily high of new COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 12,702 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 additional deaths on Thursday.

It is the third straight day that a record high number of new cases were reported, and the seventh day in a row of over 10,000 new cases.

Illinois now has a total of 536,542 positive cases and 10,477 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 100,617 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 12.6%. Overall, Illinois has processed 8,765,100 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 5 through November 11 is 12.6%.

As of last night, 5,258 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 956 in the ICU and 438 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.