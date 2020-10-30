Illinois sets new daily highs in cases and testing; passes 400,000 cases overall

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday 6,943 new cases, passing the previous high number reported on Thursday, and 36 additional deaths.

Illinois now has a total of 402,401 positive cases and 9,711 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 95,111 tests were processed, the highest amount in a day, for a single-day positivity rate of 7.3%. Overall, Illinois has processed 7,637,209 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.3%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from October 23 through October 29 is 7.3%.

As of last night, 3,092 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 673 in the ICU and 288 on ventilators.

Forty-nine counties in Illinois are considered at a warning level for COVID-19, including locally, Rock Island, Henderson, Jo Daviess, Knox, Mercer, Warren, and Whiteside.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.