Illinois sets record highs with over 15,000 new cases and over 100,000 tested

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 15,415 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 additional deaths on Friday.

It is the fourth straight day that a record high number of new cases were reported, and the eighth day in a row of over 10,000 new cases.

Illinois now has a total of 551,957 positive cases and 10,504 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 106,540 tests were processed, the most in a day, for a single-day positivity rate of 14.5%. Overall, Illinois has processed 8,871,640 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 6 through November 12 is 13.2%.

As of last night, 5,362 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 990 in the ICU and 488 on ventilators.

All the local counties are among the 96 listed at a warning level by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.