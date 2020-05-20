Illinois SNAP recipients can purchase food online beginning June 2

Recipients of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program in Illinois will be able to purchase food online starting June 2nd.

While traditional SNAP purchasing will continue, all link card holders will automatically get access without requiring to call or visit an office.

All Link customers will be alerted when they can use their card to make food orders online.

The federal government recently approved the online option, enabling 1.8 million SNAP recipients in Illinois to purchase food from participating grocery retailers.

“To keep more families safe and healthy, my administration is expanding the ways in which SNAP recipients can acquire groceries to include online purchasing,” said Gov. Pritzker, in a press release.

“The best part is that in addition to helping families shop a little easier and safer during this pandemic, this is a permanent new feature of the SNAP landscape in Illinois that will support our residents for many years to come.”