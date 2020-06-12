Illinois State Fair canceled

UPDATE: Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker will issue an executive order canceling the Illinois State Fair this year.

The Du Quoin State Fair also will be canceled.

The announcement of the cancellations has prompted the Illinois Department of Agriculture to offer a safe, creative way to ensure youth exhibitors still get a chance to showcase their work. The annual state fairs, which attracted over 600,000 visitors combined in 2019, will return in August 2021.

“The Illinois and Du Quoin State Fairs have been some of my favorite opportunities to celebrate our agricultural communities and the residents who make Illinois so exceptional,” said Pritzker in a news release. “But it’s because the fairs are such a treasure to so many thousands of people that my administration, like those of our neighboring Midwestern states, must make the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 state fairs in light of the risk posed by COVID-19. This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe. Our state fairs are unmatched across the nation, and I look forward to gathering again to showcase the best of Illinois when it is safe to do so.”

Due to the cancellations of the fairs, the Department of Agriculture will host a Junior Livestock Expo in Springfield in September, for Illinois exhibitors ages 8-21 to show their animals. The 4-H General Project Show will take place virtually, with premiums and ribbons to be distributed by the Illinois Department of Agriculture.

“We’ve said from the very beginning our main concern is the health and safety of those who attend our state fairs,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Acting Director Jerry Costello II. “These aren’t just fairs; they are economic engines for the Springfield and Du Quoin communities that highlight the best that Illinois has to offer and shine a spotlight on kids around our state. These kids work all year to prepare for their livestock and projects, so we are determined to still provide them an event that showcases their hard work and perseverance through a very difficult year.”

The Illinois State Fair was previously cancelled from 1942-1945 due to World War II.

