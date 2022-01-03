Illinois State Police announced firearm owner’s identification card and concealed carry license options

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Firearms Services Bureau (FSB) announced an option for holders of FOID (firearm owner’s identification) cards and CCLs (concealed carry license) to receive notifications from the ISP by email and/or text message instead of by letter.

“The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau is working diligently to ensure the statutory changes to

the FOID Act will benefit the people of Illinois,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said. “This opt out option

will make it easier and quicker for the public to receive notifications regarding their FOID card and/or

CCL.”

Those holders who would prefer to receive correspondence from the ISP FSB by email and/or text

message can sign up here.

For more information, click here for the press release.