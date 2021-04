Illinois State Police are asking for help from the public to find a woman who went missing Saturday.

The family of Sherry Hubbartt, 72, reported her missing to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Hubbartt was last seen at her residence in Clarksburg, Ill., or rural Shelbyville, a news release says.

Officials ask that anyone with information contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 217-774-3941 or the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 5 at 217-867-2211.