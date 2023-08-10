An Illinois State Police car was severely damaged this morning where I-88 ends and IL-5 begins in East Moline. Traffic is slow moving through the area towards Silvis. The westbound lanes were shut down, briefly.

According to a release from the Illinois State Police, an Illinois State Police car was responding to the area of the crash for a report of a two-unit crash. Officers in the area were warned about a potential wrong-way driver. A trooper in a fully-marked squad car with the emergency lights activated was conducting a truck inspection in the area of the reported wrong-way driver. The trooper finished his inspection and was trying to re-enter traffic to look for the wrong-way driver when the squad car collided with a passenger vehicle. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The trooper was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information at this time.