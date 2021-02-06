Illinois State Police find body near I-74

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5, is investigating the report of the body of a 42-year-old man found Saturday near Interstate 74 in Vermilion County.

Justin Marcinko, of Covington, Ind., was found dead about 4:45 p.m. His family reported him missing Wednesday through social media and to the Covington Indiana Police Department, a news release says.

State police , who continue to investigate, ask anyone with any knowledge of the incident contact state police at ISP.Zone05.Media@Illinois.gov.