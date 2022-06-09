A Rock Island man was cited by Illinois State Police after a commercial motor vehicle crash on Interstate 88. Officers were called to the scene of the accident on June 6 at 4:44 p.m. on Interstate 88 eastbound at milepost 14.

Kegan B. Spears, age 21, lost control of his truck, left the roadway, entered the center median, and rolled the unit onto its side. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Silvis with non-life-threatening injuries. Spears was issued a citation for operating a vehicle in violation of classification and released on an I-bond. The ISP was assisted on scene by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie Fire Department.