Illinois State Police (ISP) K9 Odin will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. K9 Odin’s vest is sponsored by Don and Misty Fike of Galesburg and will be embroidered with the phrase, “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 and is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. This potentially lifesaving body armor for K9 officers is made in America, custom fitted and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. These vests have been provided through both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or other related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount; a donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. Each vest has a value of $1,744-$2,283, weighs an average of four to five pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations here or contributions may be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.