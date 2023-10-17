Several questions came up after Illinois launched its process for gun owners to register assault-style weapons with state police.

A powerful rulemaking committee in the capitol met today and approved the Illinois State Police registration system. The system passed along party lines, but Republicans want more answers.

Illinois State Police agreed to hold hearings in the future for people to ask questions about the new system. The first meeting is scheduled for November 2.

State lawmakers and gun advocacy groups plan to submit crowd-sourcing questions for state police to answer. Gun owners have until early next year to register their weapons here.