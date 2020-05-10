Illinois State Police make arrests for domestic battery, impaired driving

Two men were transported to Whiteside County Jail over the past week after being arrested and charged by Illinois State Police on May 5 and May 9 for separate incidents.

On May 5, Illinois State Police troopers responded to a report of a domestic battery at a residence in Rock Falls. Upon arrival, troopers interviewed the parties involved.

Logan M. Johnson, 24, of Rock Falls, was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic battery. Johnson was transported to Whiteside County Jail, where his bond was set at $3,000.

On May 9, an Illinois State Police trooper stopped for a motorist assist westbound on Interstate 88 at mile marker 32.

The trooper approached the vehicle and observed the driver, a 55-year-old male who was showing signs of impairment.

James Lee Finn, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation of alcohol. Finn was transported to Whiteside County Jail and released on a recognizance bond.