Illinois State Police need help locating mother of abandoned newborn

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who recently abandoned an infant at a residence in Henderson County after giving birth.

The person of interest is a Caucasian female who was either in her third trimester, early term or full-term up until Thursday, November 28 or Friday, November 29.

The infant was abandoned at an unidentified residence in Lomax, Illinois sometime between the hours of November 28 and November 29.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact ISP Zone 4 Special Agent Robert Matos at 217-836-1164 or ISP District 14 Headquarters at 309-833-2141.