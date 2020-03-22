Illinois State Police need help locating this woman with a medical condition

An Endangered Missing Person Advisory has been activated by the Illinois State Police at the request of the Milledgeville Police Department for a 62-year-old white female who was last seen in the 300 block of Maine Avenue around 10 a.m. on Monday, March 16.

Susan L. Redell, is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Redell was last seen wearing a long black leather trenchcoat, an Aztec-themed poncho, jeans and black calf-length, moccasin-style boots.

Ms. Redell has a condition that places her in danger.

Any person with information regarding the whereabouts of Susan Redell should contact the Milledgeville Police Department at 815-225-7134 or dial 9-1-1.