Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 2 conducted two air speed details in June with some interesting results.

On June 7, they conducted an air speed detail using an ISP airplane on the Interstate 74 bridge between Iowa and Illinois. The bridge’s speed limit is 55 mph. Troopers issued 20 speeding citations in less than two hours, with the highest speed observed being 112 mph.

On June 15, they conducted another air speed detail on the Interstate 74 bridge. A total of 17 speeding citations were issued, this time with the highest speed observed being 99 mph.

On Interstates, speeding can have the following consequences:

• The probability of death, disfigurement or debilitating injuries increases at impact at higher speeds. The consequences double for every 10 mph over 50 mph.

• When a vehicle crashes, it goes through a rapid change in speed. The occupants inside keep moving at the vehicle’s previous speed until they are stopped, either by hitting something or by being restrained by a safety belt or airbag.

• The effectiveness of safety devices such as airbags, safety belts, crumple zones and side beams decline as impact speed increases.

• 37% of speed-related crashes result in injuries.

• Speeding increases the distance needed to stop a vehicle in an emergency.

• Crash severity increases with the vehicle’s speed at impact.

• Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to navigate safely around curves or objects in the roadway.

“Motorists who speed put themselves and others at an increased risk of being involved in a crash and possibly being injured or killed,” said Captain Jason Dickey, Troop 2 Commander. “Please remember, we can all do our part to reduce crashes and keep our loved ones safe by being aware of our speed and obeying speed limits at all times.”