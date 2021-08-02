Illinois State Police respond to fatal crash

Illinois State Police responded to a fatal traffic crash shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lowell Park Road and Pines Road in Ogle County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a 2014 Ford Focus, driven by 30-year-old Katherine E. McConnell, of Rock Falls, was traveling north on Lowell Park Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to a 2000 Yamaha Roadstar motorcycle, traveling east on Pines Road, driven by 66-year-old Terry E. Richards, of Rock Falls, a news release says.

The vehicles collided in the intersection. McConnell was transported by Polo Community Ambulance to KSB Hospital in Dixon. Richards was air-lifted from the scene by REACT Helicopter to Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, where he died.

McConnell was charged with failure to yield, no valid driver’s license, and no insurance.

Assisting at the scene were the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Slim-N-Hanks Towing. The crash remains under investigation by the ISP Crash Reconstruction Unit and more charges may be pending, the release says.

