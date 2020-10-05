Illinois State Police ticket one driver after two-vehicle crash in McDonough County

Illinois State Police ticketed a driver after a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning on U. S. Route 67 in McDonough County.

The accident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., said a news release from Illinois State Police District 14:

Carrie Powell, 32, of Macomb, was driving a white 2012 Chevrolet SUV and Nathaniel Hoyle, 40, of Jacksonville, Ill., was driving a white 2004 Ford truck. Both were headed north on U. S. Route 67 near 200 north in McDonough County.

Powell was behind Hoyle when he slowed down in traffic because of a deer in the roadway.

Powell failed to reduce speed and struck Hoyle’s truck. Powell, Hoyle and Hoyle’s passenger, Brandon Hoyle, 18, also from Jacksonville, Ill., suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Powell was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.