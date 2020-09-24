Illinois state trooper arrests two with meth in Rock Falls

Two people faces charges in connection with methamphetamine after an Illinois state trooper stopped a vehicle with a loud exhaust muffler.

The trooper pulled over the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on First Avenue and 19th Street in Rock Falls in Whiteside County, according to an Illinois State Police news release.

The driver, Dallas Lopez, 20, of Rockford, and passenger, Devin A. Fry, 20, of Sterling, both were in possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

Fry had two active warrants for failure to appear and contempt of court.

Lopez was charged with possession of methamphetamine and issued a citation for loud excessive noise caused by the muffler.

Fry was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and two active warrants from Lee County (failure to appear) and Ogle County (contempt of court.)

Both were held Thursday in Whiteside County Jail.