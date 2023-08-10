The Illinois Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision on a case involving a ban on assault weapons.

Previously, the justices upheld a new state law barring the sale of some semiautomatic guns and large-capacity magazines. The court denied an emergency challenge request from those who wanted to put the law on hold while their challenge continues in the courts.

People who legally own the now-banned guns and magazines are allowed to keep them, but the weapons must be registered with law enforcement.