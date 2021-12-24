Illinois surpasses 2 million COVID cases

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company’s COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S. health regulators on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 authorized the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus. (Pfizer via AP)

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Thursday reported 77,246 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19) in Illinois, including an increase of 318 deaths since Dec. 17.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,021,302 cases, including 27,435 deaths, in 102 counties in the state. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. As of Dec. 22, 4,271 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 867 patients were in the ICU and 485 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Dec 16-22, 2021 is 6.3%.

A total of 18.8 million vaccines have been administered in Illinois. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 65,827 doses. Since Dec. 17, 388,453 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 71.8% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nationally, 62% of all eligible Americans have been fully vaccinated, and there have been 813,790 total COVID-related deaths.