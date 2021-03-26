Illinois taking steps to address possible COVID-19 resurgence, including sending vaccination teams to several local counties

The State of Illinois is taking steps to address a trend in increasing COVID hospitalizations and case rates by sending Rapid Response Vaccination Teams to five counties in Region 1, including Whiteside, Carroll, and Lee, and expanding vaccine eligibility where demand appears to have waned.

“Recent increases in hospital admissions and test positivity are concerning new developments and we don’t want to go down the same path we’ve seen before and experience a resurgence in the pandemic, which is why Governor Pritzker directed us to use all our resources to halt these upticks,” Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “We cannot move forward if our metrics are going backward. The vaccine will help get us to the end of the pandemic, but we need to continue to reduce spread of the virus by wearing a mask, avoiding large crowds, keeping six feet of distance, getting tested after seeing others, and getting vaccinated as soon as possible.”

The vaccination teams will provide the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines on top of the allocation to the local health departments.

The one day clinics will take place in Carroll, Ogle, Lee, Carroll, and Whiteside counties on the following dates, with where to make an appointments and the amount of doses available:

Carroll County

March 31

Appointments: http://www.ccphd.org/

800 doses

Ogle County

April 1

Appointments: https://www.oglecounty.org/departments/health_department/new_page.php

1,200 doses

Lee County

April 3

Appointments: http://www.lchd.com/covid19-vaccinations/

600 doses

Whitside County

April 5

Appointments: https://www.whitesidehealth.org/covid-19-information.html

600 doses

In addition to the vaccination teams, IDPH is also authorizing local health departments that are seeing a reduction in demand to begin vaccinating all residents 16 and older, in order to use the vaccine doses they currently have available.

According to IDPH, with an increase of doses from the federal government and a reduction in demand in some counties may result in inventory that could be unused, and all inventory should be used as quickly as possible to protect residents.

Residents should contact their local health department to learn whether they have expanded eligibility.

“The number one goal for the state is to get as many people vaccinated, as quickly and safely as possible in order to stay ahead of variants,” Dr. Ezike said. “This shift is similar to what we saw when expanding vaccine eligibility from Phase 1B to Phase 1B+ where some parts of the state were ready to move forward, while others were not. Each county is different and local health departments know better how to vaccinate people in their communities as soon as and as equitably as possible.”

All communities will still receive their baseline allocation of doses. New doses above the baseline will be allocated to high-demand areas where at-risk eligible residents face long waits for appointments.