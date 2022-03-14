Serenity Burns is a 15-year-old from Depue, Ill. (located east of Kewanee), and is fighting for her life.

Serenity was born with thrombocytopenia, a condition that causes low blood platelet count. During a checkup, they noticed her platelet count and hemoglobin were very low. She was brought to the doctor and a bone biopsy was performed. In February 2021, she was diagnosed with B-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

That’s a type of cancer that affects B lymphocytes — white blood cells that grow in the soft center of your bones, called marrow.

Serenity had to be sent down to St. Jude’s in Memphis for four months of aggressive treatment. She still has well over two more years of treatments, according to a fundraising campaign release. She has gone through a lot of blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, medication, procedures, and chest port insertion and it has affected her family both emotionally and financially.

Her treatment includes taking chemotherapy daily in order to try to prevent the development of Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a different form of blood cancer

Serenity’s story reached California-based nonprofit Campaign One At A Time, and the organization has launched a fundraising campaign for Serenity to fulfill her dream of going to Wisconsin Dells. Campaign One At A Time works to ensure no child battling a severe illness ever feels alone.

They are on a mission to raise $5,000 to send Serenity and her family on a dream trip to Wisconsin Dells.

One At A Time is a charity founded by Brodi Nicholas to help change the world one person at a time. Through fundraising, donations, and sales of the One At A Time bracelets, the group is able to have a significant impact on the lives of individuals who have been diagnosed with life threatening medical diagnoses, according to its Facebook page.

Help make Serenity’s dream come true by visiting campaignoaat.org/serenitystrong.

Donations can also be made via VENMO to @campaignoaat with a note that says #SerenityStrong. Any and all donations made towards Campaign One At A Time can be tax deductible.