Illinois to delay tax filing deadline

by: Mark Maxwell

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker announced the state would push back the state’s tax filing deadline 90 days from April 15th to July 15th in response to the national effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

Illinois Senate Republicans had previously urged the Governor to mirror the federal government’s move to delay the tax filing deadline, citing concerns about exposing accountants, business owners and individuals to each other during the peak filing period.

