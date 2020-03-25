Illinois to delay tax filing deadline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — Governor Pritzker announced the state would push back the state’s tax filing deadline 90 days from April 15th to July 15th in response to the national effort to slow the spread of the Coronavirus.

Breaking: @GovPritzker says, "Illinois will delay our tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15, aligning our tax day with the federal government and giving our millions of taxpayers three additional months to file their individual returns." — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) March 25, 2020

Illinois Senate Republicans had previously urged the Governor to mirror the federal government’s move to delay the tax filing deadline, citing concerns about exposing accountants, business owners and individuals to each other during the peak filing period.

Illinois Senate Republicans sent this letter to @GovPritzker commending him and his administration’s “hard work during these difficult and unprecedented times,” and urging him to move the state’s tax filing deadline back to July 15th. pic.twitter.com/CHwLkeyw10 — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) March 25, 2020

