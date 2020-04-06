Illinois to expand resources for abuse survivors during COVID-19 pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is now putting in one-million dollars to expand programs for domestic and sexual abuse survivors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to improve the state’s domestic abuse hotline.

Right now, abuse centers are struggling to give services from their homes.

As a result, more survivors are having to rely on the hotline.

Normally services get their funding through reimbursements, but they can now get the money faster.

Carrie Ward from the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault says the resources will go to good use.

“Being able to make sure that right crisis services are still available for victims, that 24 hour hotlines are still available, that people can still access services is really important. That they are essential services in our community and that sexual violence hasn’t stopped as a result of the stay at home order.”

Ward says that the inability to see survivors in person has made them try to figure out new ways to help survivors.