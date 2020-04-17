Illinois to lower flags to honor victims of COVID-19

1  of  3
National and state flags in Illinois will be lowered starting immediately to honor the victims of COVID-19.

On Friday morning, the Pritzker administration directed every person or entity covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act to fly the flags at half-staff in honor and remembrance of those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Illinois remains among the top 10 states with the most number of COVID-19 cases in the country. More than 1,072 people have died in the state due to COVID-19 along with 25,733 positive cases (April 16th).

As of Thursday, April 16th, the U.S. is reporting 632,548 cases and 31,071 deaths.

