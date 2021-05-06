Illinois to move to ‘Bridge Phase’ May 14, Pritzker announces

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that Illinois will enter the “bridge phase” of reopening starting Friday, May 14.
Pritzker said Phase 5, a full reopening of the state, could happen as soon as June 11.
The bridge to Phase Five expands capacity to 60% for gyms, theaters, spectator events, zoos, offices, retail, museums and amusement parks.
The “Bridge Phase” will bridge between Phase 4 restrictions and the “new normal” operations of Phase 5 and will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations.