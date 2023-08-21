The Illinois Department of Natural Resources recognized its 2023 Outstanding Volunteers of the Year and 2023 Natural Areas Stewardship Grant awardees Saturday. Awardees include Quad-City region recipients.

IDNR annually recognizes individuals and members of outdoor organizations for their volunteer service to the department and its mission to manage, conserve and protect Illinois’ natural, recreational, and cultural resources.

IDNR’s Natural Areas Stewardship Grant program provides grants to conservation land trusts around the state to increase stewardship on dedicated Illinois nature preserves and registered land and water reserves. This year, IDNR will award nearly $750,000 in grants to 11 organizations.

2023 outstanding volunteer of the year recipients

Steve Lyons, Dixon – Volunteer instructor for IDNR’s Hunter Safety Program

2023 Natural Areas Stewardship Grant recipients