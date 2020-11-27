Illinois woman caught driving under influence during traffic stop

An Illinois woman is now expected to appear in court next month after she was found intoxicated behind the wheel.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Donald Seitz, a deputy was patrolling Illinois Route 94 on Thursday when they conducted a traffic stop in the Township of Raritan for speeding.

The deputy then arrested 28-year-old Taylor S. Speckhart, of Princeville, Ill., for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Speckhart was transported to the Henderson County Jail to be processed, where she was then released after posting a $300 bond.

Speckhart’s court date is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16.