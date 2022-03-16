On March 15, 2022, Anastasia Horkay, 27, last known address of Stockton, Ill., was resentenced for probation violations. Horkay previously pled guilty in June of 2021 to a Class 1 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine, and was placed on drug probation, according to a Wednesday release.

Anastasia Horkay (photo: Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office)

After a resentencing hearing, Horkay was sentenced by Judge Kevin Ward to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. This sentence will be followed by one year of Mandatory Supervised Release, formerly known as parole.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office handled the initial investigation of the case and the Jo Daviess County Probation Department handled the subsequent probation violations.