Illinoisans can preregister for driver’s licenses to speed up process

In order to save time during a visit to Driver Services facilities in Illinois, the Secretary of State launched an online driver’s license and ID card preregistration application on its website.

The application allows customers to enter information, like change of address or a change of height and weight, which would normally be done by the clerks at the facilities, thus making the process more efficient.

“This is a forward-thinking program using technology to reduce wait times at the counter and speed up transactions at Driver Services facilities,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. “The program is easy to use and can be accessed on a computer, iPad or smartphone.”

With preregistration, customers will be prompted to:

Choose a license type (REAL ID or standard driver’s license/ID card).

Choose an application type (renewal or corrected).

Input designations (organ donor or veteran).

Choose any corrections to be made to the information on file (examples: address, date of birth, eye color, gender, hair color, height, name, Social Security number or weight).

Choose the type of required documentation and enter data from those documents (i.e., certified birth certificate for a REAL ID).

Print receipt with barcode, which should be brought to the facility.

Customers must still bring in all the required paperwork and encouraged to bring a printed preregistration receipt for the clerk to scan. The preregistration can also be accessed by a driver’s license or ID card number by the clerk if the customer doesn’t bring the receipt.

To use the preregistration application, customers must have an Illinois driver’s license or ID card that is not suspended, canceled or revoked, and has not been expired for more than one year.

Currently, Driver Service facilities are open to serve only new drivers, customers with expired driver’s licenses or ID cards, and vehicle transactions through July 31. Expiration dates for driver’s licenses or ID cards and vehicle registration stickers have been extended until October 1, 2020 to help alleviate the rush into facilities.

The preregistration application can be accessed here.