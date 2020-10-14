Illinoisans looking to reinstate driving privileges can now send an email

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that a new email service is available to Illinoisans who need information reinstating driving privileges, obtaining driving relief, or scheduling an administrative hearing.

Anyone who has a suspended driver’s license or any other loss of driving privileges can now send an email to adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

“We are providing this service to accommodate the public and help them obtain administrative hearing services and avoid lines at Driver Services facilities,” said Secretary White. “We are maintaining the same high standards for reinstating driving privileges. This is an example of using technology to allow people to access services from home. People will no longer need to go to a facility to see an informal hearing officer for this type of information, meaning fewer people in facilities and shorter lines for those who require a facility visit.”

A response to the email will be sent within three days of the office receiving it. It will state whether a hearing is needed, the type of hearing if needed, and the documents that may be required at the hearing. The Administrative hearings are still required to be in person.

For more information about this service, visit the Illinois Secretary of State website.